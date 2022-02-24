PARK FALLS — After a pandemic hiatus the annual spring performance from the Chequamegon High School Music Department returns with “Elf The Musical Jr.”
There will be four performances from March 17-20 in the Harry D. Frokjer Auditorium. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available from cast members and at the Chequamegon High School and Middle School offices.
“Elf The Musical Jr.” is based on the beloved 2003 holiday film. The fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. The musical features songs by Tony Award-nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, and a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.
Cast members include Gabe Oswald as Buddy the Elf, Lyla Beringer as Jovie, Grant Kief as Walter Hobbs, Hannah Bartlett as Emily Hobbs, Aiden Miesbauer as Michael Hobbs, Nolan Niehoff as both Santa Claus, and Matthews; Frank Kief as Charlie, Fake Santa, and Mr. Greenway; Audrina Morris as Shawanda and Sam; Janessa Chapman as The Saleswoman, Sarah, Chadwick and Darlene Lambrecht; Daisha Dearhamer as Charlotte Dennon; Maia Oswald as Policeman No. 1, Maya Szymik as Policeman No. 2, Claudia Lasiowski as Deb, and Emma Van Brocklin; Hailee Wade as the Macy’s Manager; Evan Carlson as an Elf, a New Yorker, and Macy’s Employee. All cast members are involved in the chorus as Elves, New Yorkers, and Macy’s Employees.
The musical is under the direction of Mark Donner and Angelina Wilson. Donner is the retired choral director at Chequamegon who established the separate biannual and eventual annual theater production in 1988 and is now heading his 29th production.
Ann Kief is in charge of scenery design and stage crew. Tia Kropf is handling costumes and props. Kacey Hansen is in charge of publicity and the program.
“Come out and support the arts in our school,” Donner said. “It has been three years since we had a live theater performance in our auditorium and the students are so anxious to perform for a live audience!”
