The summa cum laude graduates at the Chequamegon High School Awards Day presentations on May 25, 2022, from left, Shawn Dunlavy, Eve Folstad, Lainie Heizler, Nina Kelto, Grant Kief, Autumn Kundinger, Jasmine Schmidt and Marcus Vittone.
The magna cum laude graduates, from left, Kayden Augustine, Madeline Bourgard, Alyssa Hoffman, Kaitlin Humphrey, Hailey Minnema and Ebbe Ocker. To receive magna cum laude distinction, a student must earn at least a 3.4 total gpa and a class rank in the 85th percentile or above.
The cum laude graduates at the Chequamegon High School Awards Day presentations on May 25, 2022, from left, Paige Dragovich, Cory Graan, Violet Hempleman, Rylee Meyer and Andrew Schienebeck. To receive cum laude distinction, a student must earn at least a 3.0 total gpa and a class rank in the 75th percentile or above.
The Marawood Scholar Athlete recipients at the Chequamegon High School Awards Day presentations on May 25, 2022., from left, Eve Folstad, Lainie Heizler, Alyssa Hoffman, Kaitlin Humphrey, Nina Kelto, Autumn Kundinger, Ebbe Ocker, Jasmine Schmidt, Shawn Dunlavy, Marcus Vittone and Grant Kief.
Donald Preisler, at right, presents the first Donald Preisler Scholarship at the Chequamegon High School Awards Day presentations on May 25, 2022, to graduating seniors, from left, Sebastian Nelson, Abbigail Curry, Dominic Schmidt, Violet Hempleman and Kaitlin Humphrey. Preisler, a retired Park Falls Paper Mill executive, said there was to be one recipient this year in what will be an annual award, but he could not choose one from the five finalists and so awarded all of them.
Ms. Colleen Weddig, left, presents the first ever $2,000 Mark H. Weddig Memorial Education Scholarship to graduating senior Hailey Minnema, at the Chequamegon High School Awards Day presentations on May 25, 2022. Weddig is the widow of the late Mark Weddig, who died on April 26, 2021 while serving as Chequamegon School District administrator.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The National Honor Society students at the Chequamegon High School Awards Day presentations on May 25, 2022, from left, Eve Folstad, Lainie Heizler, Nina Kelto and Autumn Kundinger.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR/
Tom LaVenture / PCR/
