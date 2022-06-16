PARK FALLS — Chequamegon School District published the high school honor roll list for the fourth-quarter of the 2021-22 academic year.

GRADE 12: Madeline Bourgard, Abbigail Curry, Shawn Dunlavy, Lindsey Fischer, Eve Folstad, Sawyer Fuller, Cory Graan, Daniel Hartfiel, Lainie Heizler, Violet Hempleman, Alyssa Hoffman, Gabriel Howes, Kaitlin Humphrey, Nina Kelto, Arianna Klingemann, Autumn Kundinger, Mykenzie Little, Tanner Maier, Rylee Meyer, Hailey Minnema, Joseph Newbury, Emma O’Meara, Ebbe Ocker, Zachary Poetzl, Spencer Reeder, Jasmine Schmidt, Dylon Szymik, Marcus Vittone and Grace Wagner.

