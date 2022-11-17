...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Ron Burger, left, owner and founder of the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge & Park in Catawba, with the 22-foot spruce tree donated by Dave Thoreson, right, for the “The Worldwide Christmas Ornament Tree” event that is running through January.
Ron Burger, left, owner and founder of the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge & Park in Catawba, readies tie-downs for the 22-foot spruce tree donated by Dave Thoreson, for the “The Worldwide Christmas Ornament Tree,” as his neighbor Dan Prohaska steadies the tree with his farm equipment.
Ron Burger, left, owner and founder of the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge & Park in Catawba, with the 22-foot spruce tree donated by Dave Thoreson, right, for the “The Worldwide Christmas Ornament Tree” event that is running through January.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Ron Burger, left, owner and founder of the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge & Park in Catawba, readies tie-downs for the 22-foot spruce tree donated by Dave Thoreson, for the “The Worldwide Christmas Ornament Tree,” as his neighbor Dan Prohaska steadies the tree with his farm equipment.
CATAWBA — Now in its second year, “The Worldwide Christmas Ornament Tree” is an invitation for people anywhere to mail or bring a commercial or handmade holiday tree ornament to the refuge now through Jan. 1, 2023.
The seasonal project is the idea of Ron Burger, owner and founder of the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge & Park in Catawba, a privately owned, certified monarch habitation site where Burger operates an animal rescue in addition to agricultural and pollinator programs, and in the process of building rustic campsites with handicap accessible latrine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.