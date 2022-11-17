CATAWBA — Now in its second year, “The Worldwide Christmas Ornament Tree” is an invitation for people anywhere to mail or bring a commercial or handmade holiday tree ornament to the refuge now through Jan. 1, 2023.

The seasonal project is the idea of Ron Burger, owner and founder of the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge & Park in Catawba, a privately owned, certified monarch habitation site where Burger operates an animal rescue in addition to agricultural and pollinator programs, and in the process of building rustic campsites with handicap accessible latrine.

