PARK FALLS — An idea to enhance a family burial plot years ago was realized this summer when a Christ statue with arms outstretched in praise was placed in Nola Cemetery in Park Falls. The statue near the hillside plot will benefit the entire cemetery, according to the man who brought it here after a two year ordeal.

“It is quite an addition to the cemetery and looks nice,” said statue owner Don Preisler of Park Falls.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments