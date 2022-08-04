Brian Hopperdietzel owner of Marshfield Monument Co., guides a 6.5 foot Christ statue onto its base on July 1 at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls. The statue of China light gray granite was brought in by Don Preisler, who wanted for the family plot, but as it stands near an entrance he said it will benefit the entire cemetery.
A 6.5 foot Christ statue of China light gray granite faces the Preisler family plot along with previously installed steps and five empire columns at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls. The statue was installed by Don Preisler who sought the world for the right items that complete a dream for the family but also for the community, he said.
Don Preisler, left, shakes hands with Brian Hopperdietzel, the owner of Marshfield Monument Co., who just installed the 6.5 foot Christ statue onto its base on July 1 at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls. The statue of China light gray granite was installed for a family plot, but as it stands near an entrance, Preidler said it will benefit the entire cemetery.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
PARK FALLS — An idea to enhance a family burial plot years ago was realized this summer when a Christ statue with arms outstretched in praise was placed in Nola Cemetery in Park Falls. The statue near the hillside plot will benefit the entire cemetery, according to the man who brought it here after a two year ordeal.
“It is quite an addition to the cemetery and looks nice,” said statue owner Don Preisler of Park Falls.
