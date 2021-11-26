MEDFORD — Several children were seriously injured and a mother is dead as a result of a pickup truck rear-ending a horse-drawn buggy full of Amish family members on Nov. 24, according to an updated news release from Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office updated a previous announcement regarding the crash to note that the Amish buggy contained 10 passengers of which nine were injured as a result of the collision. Most of the injured were children, however, the mother died from her injuries on Nov. 26.
Names of the victims are being withheld at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash occurred just prior to a 2:44 p.m. Nov. 24 on County E in the town of Little Black, which was the time the call was made to emergency services. A northbound Amish buggy traveling on County E with 10 occupants, was reportedly struck from behind by a pickup operating at highway speeds.
The injured required medical transport. Medevac and medical helicopters were dispatched.
Sheriff’s office deputies along with Medford Ambulance, Owen Ambulance and Fire Department, Stetsonville Fire Department, Gilman Ambulance and Thorp Ambulance also responded to the scene.
The pickup driver was reported as Skyler Opelt, 35, of Medford. Opelt was arrested for seven counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and second-degree reckless injury. Opelt is also being held at the Taylor County Jail on a probation violation in addition to the new charges that were referred to the county district attorney’s office.
The case remains under investigation and charging requests may change, according to the announcement.
