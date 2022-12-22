...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on
vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to
Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST
Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather. Periods of
whiteout conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
In the first photo, Chequamegon wrestler Aiden Miesbauer sets up “the banana split,” maneuver which resulted in a pin of his Amherst opponent Otto Anglemyer at 1:44 of the match on Dec. 17 Auburndale Invitational.
Chequamegon wrestler Gregory Morgan works on a pin during one of his matches during the Dec. 17 Auburndale Invitational.
Chequamegon wrestler Darrick Bonga works on a pin during one of his matches during the Dec. 17 Auburndale Invitational.
The Chequamegon High School Varsity Wrestling team performed well at the Auburndale Invitational on Dec. 17.
There were 16 schools competing with mostly full weight classes, so they got to wrestle a lot of good matches, said Chequamegon coach Chris Schienebeck. The Chequamegon wrestlers came into the tournament after wrestling just four matches or less, and so they did not get seeded well when five matches is the criteria for seeding.
