The Chequamegon High School Varsity Wrestling team performed well at the Auburndale Invitational on Dec. 17.

There were 16 schools competing with mostly full weight classes, so they got to wrestle a lot of good matches, said Chequamegon coach Chris Schienebeck. The Chequamegon wrestlers came into the tournament after wrestling just four matches or less, and so they did not get seeded well when five matches is the criteria for seeding.

