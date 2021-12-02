PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon School District will maintain current pandemic policies through the holiday season and revisit the topic in January 2022.
The Chequamegon School Board did not take action at the Nov. 24 meeting to change current policies related to in-school learning for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board discussed the matter at length with some members wanting an “exit strategy” and others concerned with an increase in positive case numbers or exposures among students and staff.
Interim school district administrator Raymond Schulte recommended that the current Health and Wellness Plan continue in order to allow planned activities through December to occur with masking and distancing protocols in place. The board can then consider a direction one way or the other when school resumes in January, he said.
Prior to the meeting, Schulte said that families will be mingling with friends and relatives from other areas during the Thanksgiving break. It is appropriate to resume classes with masking in place the following week through the Christmas break.
“After that, maybe take a week after Christmas to continue with the masking, and then if we can phase that out I'd like to do it in January,” Schulte said. “But we have to see what the numbers are. If the numbers stay where they currently are, which is really pretty low, we could probably go forward with that and I think the county (health department) would be okay with it.”
On the other hand, there will be other considerations if COVID-19 cases increase among students and adults as a result of the holidays, he said. There was anticipation that such an increase would happen over the holidays in 2020 but it didn’t materialize, he said.
“But it's a different virus this year,” Schulte said, noting that reports state that COVID-19 variations are transferring among younger people more now than in 2020.
The school district had two students test positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 14, along with seven who are quarantined for a close contact, according to school board reports. Approximately 13 students have tested positive since Oct. 4, with another 27 quarantined for a close contact.
Around a dozen students participated in a recent vaccination clinic out of about 200 eligible students, he said. Around 25% of the high school students are vaccinated, he said.
The preschool was closed the previous week due to a positive COVID-19 case but should be open after the holiday break, he said. There are also school district staff who have either tested positive or were exposed and are in quarantine.
“We have three staff with COVID and that number could now be four,” Schulte said at the school board meeting.
The school board received good news on the school district audit at the meeting.
Krisztina Dommer, a certified public accountant with Kerber-Rose who specializes in school audits, said that any deficiencies with the school district audit were from the inability to satisfy certain requirements due to limited staffing and were not “material weaknesses.” As for the school district’s risk assessment and financial statements the audit was an unmodified opinion, meaning it is a clean opinion that did not require corrections.
“We found that the line items in your financial statements are fairly presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles,” Dommer said. “So, you should really be proud of that, especially as a smaller district, that those capabilities are there.”
Highlights of the report included statements that the school’s net position of $10.9 million puts the school district in a strong financial position, she said. Just as importantly, the school district, and the school board, have managed the annual funds responsibly in terms of unfunded liabilities, debt limits, investments and planning for capital expenditures, she said.
The board approved an operations committee recommendation to contract with HSR and Associations of LaCrosse to complete the design and budget phase of a school district security improvements contract. Preliminary estimates on the total project cost are around $350,000, according to board vice president Roger Strand.
The need was outlined several years ago in a health and safety security audit, he said. Once the design is completed the construction would be expected to start in May 2022 with all work contained within the existing spaces and no additional structures added.
In other school board reports it was noted that early learning center assistant teacher Kaylee Purdy has resigned to move out of the area. Three new hires include full time special education paraprofessionals Brianne Vercellotti and Annee Briske, and a part time south campus kitchen staff member, Andrea Nicolaus.
In the student representative report, high school senior Lainie Heizler provided an overview of winter activities ranging from sports and music to mock trial and students on delayed entry into the armed forces. She concluded with the results of a class officer discussion.
Freshman students expressed that it is difficult to work with the school’s new time management and Ehallpass system, she said. Other students said that too many kids in a single study hall is distracting and to either keep study hall sizes small or allow passes for students who want quieter spaces.
The school board approved a school superintendent search contract with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards not to exceed $10,300. The school board scheduled a special meeting for Nov. 29 to discuss the contract details with a WASB official.
The December school board meeting was moved back to occur prior to Christmas at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the north campus in Glidden.
