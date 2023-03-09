Chequamegon High School will present the musical comedy, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in the Harry D. Frokjer Auditorium of Chequamegon High School, 300 9th St. N., Park Falls.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop Of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years, according to show director Mark Donner. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty And The Beast,” and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

