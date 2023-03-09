Mushnik, played by Nolan Niehoff, dances with Seymour Krelborn, portrayed by Gabe Oswald in the musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” as he tries to get Seymour to be his adopted son. The musical will be presented on March 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 19 at 2 p.m. at Chequamegon High School.
Audrey, center, played by Claudia Lasiowski, sings to her friends (clockwise from left) Crystal, played by Hannah Bartlett; Laytana, played by Regan Hoffman; Tomika, played by Kaitlyn Schrader; Chiffon, played by Hailee Wade; Ronette, played by Clare Yunk; and Nakissia, played by Maia Oswald in the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Audrey, played by Claudia Lasiowski, rehearses her lines with Seymour Krelborn, portrayed by Gabe Oswald in the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."
Chequamegon High School will present the musical comedy, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in the Harry D. Frokjer Auditorium of Chequamegon High School, 300 9th St. N., Park Falls.
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop Of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years, according to show director Mark Donner. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty And The Beast,” and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
