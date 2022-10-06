The Chequamegon High School Cross Country team was among the 21 teams competing at the Athens Invitational meet on Sept. 29. The team came away with strong finishes for both the boys and girls varsity teams on the day.

“I was very pleased to come away with a third place and fifth place team finish for our high school teams,” said Chequamegon Coach Mary Patterson.

