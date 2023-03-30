The Chequamegon High School Varsity Cross Country and Track & Field team had two great starts at indoor meets in Ashland and Minocqua this past week.

At the Oredocker Indoor Invitational on March 23 in Ashland, Eagles junior Autumn Michalski continued her winning ways, placing a strong second in the Girls 1,600 meter run with a 2:23.85, outpaced only by Nora Gremban of Northland Pines with a 2:19.20. The two went neck and neck in the 800 meter run with Michalski finishing second with a 2:23.85 behind Gremlin with 2:19.20. In the 2-mile, Michalski was second with 11:59.22, again behind only Gremlin with 11:18.78.

