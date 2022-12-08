Chequamegon High School junior Autumn Michalski fresh off her varsity cross country third place finish at the WIAA state meet, continued competing in a pair of postseason cross country races in November. Chequamegon senior runner Isaiah Deitz also competed.

Michalski and Deitz traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to compete in the Nike Heartland Regional meet on Nov. 13. There were seven states represented to include Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

