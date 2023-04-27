Chequamegon School District has announced the honor roll list for high school students who received a 3.33 GPA or higher for the third quarter of the 2022-23 academic year.

GRADE 9: Adison Bablick, Angelina BeBeau, Harper Burrs, Sydnie Button, Hermoine Carreon, Tristan Cebery, Evelyn Delong, Zoey Eimermann, Adalei Gauthier, Makayla Glaeser, Harrison Graceff, Elizabeth Hilgart, Daisy Jorgensen, Olivia Kleczewski, WIll Krause, Dezarae Mann, Emma Martin, Gracie Martin, Ashlynn Nelson, Zoey Ronningen, Sydney Rybak, Mallory Smith, Alexandra Spencer, Melissa Vittone and Elisiana Wirsing.

