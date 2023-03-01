...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and the northwestern area of
the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Chequamegon, Prentice, Rib Lake boys win regional openers
The Chequamegon High School Boys Basketball team won its first round game of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional bracket on Feb. 28. The No. 7 seeded Screaming Eagles defeated No. 10 seeded Boyceville by a score of 72-55 in Park Falls.
Chequamegon will now play No. 2 seeded Ladysmith at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3. The game will be held at Ladysmith, which had a bye in the first round. Ladysmith went 15-3 and finished second behind Northwestern (17-1) in the Heart O’ North Conference.
