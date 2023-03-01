The Chequamegon High School Boys Basketball team won its first round game of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional bracket on Feb. 28. The No. 7 seeded Screaming Eagles defeated No. 10 seeded Boyceville by a score of 72-55 in Park Falls.

Chequamegon will now play No. 2 seeded Ladysmith at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3. The game will be held at Ladysmith, which had a bye in the first round. Ladysmith went 15-3 and finished second behind Northwestern (17-1) in the Heart O’ North Conference.

