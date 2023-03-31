...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in Price
County of 7 to 11 inches and in Sawyer County 3 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest closes snowmobile trails
RHINELANDER, Wis. — Snowmobile trails in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will be closed beginning March 31, 2023.
“While we have enjoyed a generous snowpack this month, conditions are deteriorating quickly,” said USDA Forest Service Recreation Program Manager Karen Katz. “Trails will close Friday to keep riders safe and protect the quality of resources.”
