RHINELANDER, Wis. — Snowmobile trails in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will be closed beginning March 31, 2023.

“While we have enjoyed a generous snowpack this month, conditions are deteriorating quickly,” said USDA Forest Service Recreation Program Manager Karen Katz. “Trails will close Friday to keep riders safe and protect the quality of resources.”

