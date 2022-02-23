PARK FALLS — After a lengthy search, a one year interim administrator and three finalist interviews just a week ago, a search committee selected Kyle Cronan as the new superintendent of the Chequamegon School District, according to a Feb. 21 announcement.
Cronan will assume the role effective July 1, 2022. He is currently the school district administrator in Port Edwards, Wisconsin, where he has served since 2015.
Cronan’s appointment was finalized with the school board’s formal approval of contract details at the Feb. 22 school board meeting. Cronan will replace Raymond Schulte who is serving as the interim superintendent for the 2021-22 school year.
The school board started the superintendent search in November 2021, assisted by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. The application process included a national search, a community forum, and interviews with the district administrative team and board of education.
Two other finalists who spoke at the Feb. 16 public forum and final interview were Dr. Andrew Grimm, the district administrator and special education director at the Winter School District, and Tim Kief, the elementary school principal for the Chequamegon School District.
The fourth finalist was Todd Felhofer, the district administrator and grade 7-12 principal at the Greenwood School District. Felhofer withdrew his application for the position just prior to the public forum and final interviews on Feb. 16 with notice that he had accepted another offer.
Cronan started his educational career as a social studies teacher and activities director at the Alden-Conger Middle and High School in Alden, Minnesota from 1997-2001. He was the dean of students and activities director and teacher at the Necedah Middle and High School in Necedah Wisconsin from 2003-2006, the associate principal at Wautoma High School, Wautoma, Wisconsin from 2006-2012, and the Port Edwards Middle and High School principal in Port Edwards, Wisconsin from 2012-2019.
Cronan holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in social studies education from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, and a Master’s of Arts degree in educational leadership from Marian College, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
