...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect from 12:00 PM
CDT until 11:00 PM CDT Monday. This advisory affects people living
in Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price Counties.
Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Weather Alert
...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE INTO EARLY THIS
EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions are creating near-critical fire weather conditions
today. Minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent are
being observed with south winds of 8 to 15 MPH. These conditions
can lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions
and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions in Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Mortarboards and silly string filled the air as Chequamegon High School's class of 2023 celebrated the conclusion of the commencement exercise held in the high school gymnasium on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Karen Dums
Summa cum laude graduate Anna Wolfe receives her diploma from Chequamegon School Board President Victor Ambrose during commencement exercises held Saturday, May 27, 2023 in the high school gymnasium.
