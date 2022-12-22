...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater
expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For
the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater
expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For
the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater
expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For
the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing blowing
and drifting snow, with visibility a half mile or less at
times on some roads. Worst travel conditions on Friday.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST Saturday
night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather. Periods of
whiteout conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing blowing
and drifting snow, with visibility a half mile or less at
times on some roads. Worst travel conditions on Friday.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST Saturday
night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather. Periods of
whiteout conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Chequamegon guard Isaiah Deitz (30) goes for the basket with Hurley guards Jack Caudill (33) and Eli Talsma (23) defending during first half action of a non-conference game in Park Falls on Dec. 22. The Eagles won 64-61.
Chequamegon center/forward Dawson Heitzler (44) attempt to put his own rebound in the basket with a reverse layup with Hurley guard Jack Caudill (33) and forward Isaac Innes (44) defending during first half action of a non-conference game in Park Falls on Dec. 22. The Eagles won 64-61.
Chequamegon guard Isaiah Deitz (30) goes for the basket with Hurley guards Jack Caudill (33) and Eli Talsma (23) defending during first half action of a non-conference game in Park Falls on Dec. 22. The Eagles won 64-61.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Chequamegon center/forward Dawson Heitzler (44) attempt to put his own rebound in the basket with a reverse layup with Hurley guard Jack Caudill (33) and forward Isaac Innes (44) defending during first half action of a non-conference game in Park Falls on Dec. 22. The Eagles won 64-61.
The Chequamegon High School Varsity Boys Basketball team found another gear that helped them to come out on top of a very competitive non-conference game with Hurley in Park Falls on Dec. 22.
After fighting back from 10 point deficits in the first half to take a 2 point lead at halftime, the Eagles were able to maintain a grueling pace set by a deep Northstar bench to come out on top 64-61.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.