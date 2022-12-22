The Chequamegon High School Varsity Boys Basketball team found another gear that helped them to come out on top of a very competitive non-conference game with Hurley in Park Falls on Dec. 22.

After fighting back from 10 point deficits in the first half to take a 2 point lead at halftime, the Eagles were able to maintain a grueling pace set by a deep Northstar bench to come out on top 64-61.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments