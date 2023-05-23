PARK FALLS — Chequamegon High School came out on top at the WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Chequamegon Regional on May 22. The Chequamegon boys and girls emerged as champions in their respective divisions — qualifying several members for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Regional competitions.

The Chequamegon girls were first, followed by Mercer, South Shore, Hurley, Drummond, Solon Springs/Northwood, Butternut, Mellen, Winter and Washburn. The Chequamegon boys were also first, followed by Hurley, Solon Springs/Northwood, Drummond, South Shore, Bayfield, Mercer, Lac Courte Oreilles, Butternut and Mellen.

