...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties: Ashland,
Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn.
Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly
transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The Chequamegon High School boys and girls track and field teams celebrate their Division 3 Track and Field Chequamegon Regional team wins on May 22 in Park Falls.
PARK FALLS — Chequamegon High School came out on top at the WIAA Division 3 Track and Field Chequamegon Regional on May 22. The Chequamegon boys and girls emerged as champions in their respective divisions — qualifying several members for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Regional competitions.
The Chequamegon girls were first, followed by Mercer, South Shore, Hurley, Drummond, Solon Springs/Northwood, Butternut, Mellen, Winter and Washburn. The Chequamegon boys were also first, followed by Hurley, Solon Springs/Northwood, Drummond, South Shore, Bayfield, Mercer, Lac Courte Oreilles, Butternut and Mellen.
