St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church in Catawba is hosting its annual Cheesecake & Pie Sale from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at W9485 U.S. 8. The church will use a drive thru pickup system for pre-ordered pies and cakes.

To order a pie ($15) or cheesecake ($25), call 715-474-3477 between the hours of 9 a.m and 7 p.m. through Sept. 3. The choice of pies include apple, pumpkin, pecan, custard, cherry, raspberry and blueberry. The choice of cheesecakes are raspberry, classic, and no bake turtle.

  

