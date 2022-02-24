Forward Bank staff present Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce staff with a $4,486.57 check recently on behalf of customers who participate in the Charitable Money Market Account program. From left, Stacie Prochnow of Forward Bank, Holly Virnig and Laura Palzkill of the Phillips chamber, and Lindsey Safford and Steve Precour of Forward Bank.
PARK FALLS — Price County account owners are to thank for a record $367,000 that was distributed to area nonprofits that participated in the Charitable Money Market Account program, according to a Feb. 21 press release from Forward Bank.
Since the program was established in 2006, Forward Bank has donated more than $1.6 million to nonprofits on behalf of Charitable Money Market Account holders. The program experienced a 50% donation growth rate in 2021 with a total of 44 new nonprofits added, bringing the total number of participating nonprofits to 367.
“This program is the start of the relationship with our nonprofits and will open the door to helping them in other ways,” said Lindsey Safford, nonprofit banker for Forward Bank.
Forward Bank presented the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce with $4,486.57 on behalf of customers participating in the program. The chamber saw an increase in their annual donation by 201% from 2020 to 2021.
The program allows supporters to open an interest-earning money market account while designating a participating nonprofit organization to receive a donation from Forward Bank at the end of the calendar year. The donation is based on the average account balance of customers at bank offices in Athens, Colby, Greenwood, Marshfield, Medford, Park Falls, Phillips, Stanley, Thorp and Withee.
Forward Bank, Insurance and Investment Services have contributed an additional $363,000 beyond the program to community organizations requesting monetary donations, raffle and basket donations or event sponsorships. The Forward Bank team has also contributed 7,742 hours of volunteer service in their local communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.