The Park Falls Common Council discussed a proposed $64,206 emergency medical service and ambulance service agreement with Marshfield Medical Center — Park Falls campus at the Oct. 24 meeting. Similar MMC agreements are being proposed among the 11 municipalities that the MMC serves in northern Price County.

“The agreement being updated is over 20 years old and needed to be updated to come in line with elevated costs and modern fee structures,” said Seth Carlson, senior communication specialist with Marshfield Clinic Health System, Park Falls and Minocqua. “The overwhelming majority of our EMT service runs are in the city of Park Falls, making a per capita contract a more sensible solution for the 11 municipalities we serve.”

