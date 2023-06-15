...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Retired Catawba farmer Sherman Mabie with a vintage C.B. Henschel Excelsior fanning wheat thresher that is now on display at the Jump River Valley Historical Society.
Ann Timmers, president of the Jump River Valley Historical Society, showing the original cash register of Clarence Peck's General Store, an early Catawba merchant, that is now among the store items on display at the museum.
A display of Dr. George Mackinnon, a southern Price County doctor who gained national fame as a country doctor who delivered thousands of babies and patched up loggers over 30 years is now on display at the Jump River Valley Historical Society.
Beverly Brayton with the Missing Man Table Setting memorial she created for the Jump River Valley Historical Society Museum. Each item on the setting is designed to provide a meaningful remembrance for service men and women who lost their lives in service to their country.
Ann Timmers, president of the Jump River Valley Historical Society, showing the original blueprints of the Catawba Town Hall which holds the museum today. Her grandfather, John Schancer, built the town hall which in addition to town business, hosted hundreds of weddings over the years and was also the high school basketball court.
Retired Catawba farmer Sherman Mabie with a vintage C.B. Henschel Excelsior fanning wheat thresher that is now on display at the Jump River Valley Historical Society.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Ann Timmers, president of the Jump River Valley Historical Society, showing the original cash register of Clarence Peck's General Store, an early Catawba merchant, that is now among the store items on display at the museum.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Booths, a sign and other items that remain from one of the first A&W restaurants to operate in southern Price County, now on display at the Jump River Valley Historical Society.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A display of Dr. George Mackinnon, a southern Price County doctor who gained national fame as a country doctor who delivered thousands of babies and patched up loggers over 30 years is now on display at the Jump River Valley Historical Society.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Beverly Brayton with the Missing Man Table Setting memorial she created for the Jump River Valley Historical Society Museum. Each item on the setting is designed to provide a meaningful remembrance for service men and women who lost their lives in service to their country.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Ann Timmers, president of the Jump River Valley Historical Society, showing the original blueprints of the Catawba Town Hall which holds the museum today. Her grandfather, John Schancer, built the town hall which in addition to town business, hosted hundreds of weddings over the years and was also the high school basketball court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.