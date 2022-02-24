PHILLIPS — The criminal cases involving three defendants with charges stemming from the overdose death of 36-year-old Jason Martin are nearing a conclusion, according to Price County Circuit Court records.
Jason L. Williams, 38, of Milwaukee; Jacob D. Koerner, 29, of Butternut, and Alexis Dawn Boraas-Stueber, 26, of Park Falls, have been navigating the criminal justice system since their April 2020 arrests. The defendants were convicted of charges related to the death of Martin, who was found unresponsive in his Town of Lake home on Oct. 29, 2018 with heroin in his system, resulting in a 17 month investigation leading to the charges.
Williams has a sentencing hearing at 10 a.m. April 21. He was convicted by a Price County jury after a three-day trial on Dec. 15, 2021.
He was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide-deliver drugs, a C felony, with an additional party to a crime modifier to be applied at sentencing.
A class C felony is punishable by a maximum possible 40 year prison term, a $100,000 fine, or both.
Koerner pleaded no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and manufacturing and delivering less than 3 grams of heroin, both F felonies at a Nov. 11, 2021 hearing. A status hearing on sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 31 to accommodate the availability of attorneys including defense counsel Jason Carlos Gonzalez, Price County Prosecuting attorney Karl Kelz appeared for the State of Wisconsin, and Cass Cousins for the U.S. Department of Justice.
A class F felony is punishable by a maximum possible prison sentence of 12 years and 6 months, a $25,000 fine, or both.
The court found Boraas-Stueber not competent to stand trial at the present time and ordered her commitment for treatment at a Feb. 18 hearing. The medical findings stated after treatment another evaluation will be conducted to determine if the defendant is competent to stand trial for first-degree reckless homicide-deliver drugs, with a party to a crime modifier.
Attorney Curtiss Norman Lein withdrew as Boraas-Stueber’s legal counsel at the hearing, per the defendant’s request.
The process started at her final pretrial hearing on July 12, 2021, when the court ordered an initial competency hearing. At a Dec. 20 hearing the court ordered an involuntary inpatient examination after attorneys reported the defendant had not complied with the initial evaluation to include nonappearance for appointments.
Boraas-Stueber has additional cases involving a felony bail jumping charge and a traffic violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.