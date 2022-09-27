...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas adjacent/near Lake Superior will
likely remain above freezing but may still receive frost.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brent Suter throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title Tuesday night by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas.
Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer and Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year's NL Central championship. This marks the third straight year the Cardinals have wrapped up a postseason spot with a victory over the Brewers.
