Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brent Suter throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. 

 AP Photo/Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title Tuesday night by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas.

Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer and Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year's NL Central championship. This marks the third straight year the Cardinals have wrapped up a postseason spot with a victory over the Brewers.

