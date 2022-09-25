...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Chequamegaon-Butternut-Mercer Eagles quarterback AJ Morgan (80) fakes a handoff to Dalton Schmidt (26) before running an option to the left during the first half a Saturday game against the Washburn Castle Guards. Washburn won 43-0.
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer defensive lineman Jayden Mojto (64) chases down Washburn running back Brenden Walson (21) on Saturday during a rainy early evening match at Washburn. The Castle Guards won 43-0.
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer punter Dalton Schmidt (26) gets the kick away in time with a little blocking help from Judah Johnson (9) against Castle Guards lineman Parker Krueger at Washburn on Saturday during a rainy early evening match. Washburn won 43-0.
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer running back Dalton Schmidt (26) looks for openings after catching a screen pass during first half play against at Washburn on Saturday. The Castle Guards won the rainy match 43-0.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer players combine efforts to make a tackle against the Castle Guards at Washburn on Saturday during a rainy early evening match. Washburn won 43-0.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer defensive lineman Jayden Mojto (64) chases down Washburn running back Brenden Walson (21) on Saturday during a rainy early evening match at Washburn. The Castle Guards won 43-0.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer punter Dalton Schmidt (26) gets the kick away in time with a little blocking help from Judah Johnson (9) against Castle Guards lineman Parker Krueger at Washburn on Saturday during a rainy early evening match. Washburn won 43-0.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer running back Dalton Schmidt (26) looks for openings after catching a screen pass during first half play against at Washburn on Saturday. The Castle Guards won the rainy match 43-0.
