Butternut Varsity Volleyball

The 2022-23 Butternut High School Varsity Volleyball team, in front, from left, Anna Schloer, Josie Wegner, Caitlynn BeBeau, Elana Lynch, Jersey Polenecheck, Isabelle Pryzbylski, Ivy Popowski and Rhianna Linsmeyer. In back, from left, Coach Julie Schloer, Kaycie Scherwinski, Pria Popowski, Natalee Pollitt, Bailey BeBeau, Kendra Pritzl and Head Coach Cindy Pritzl.

 Submitted photo

The Butternut High School Varsity Volleyball season came to an end Oct. 18 with a loss to Solon Springs in the first round of regional play.

It was a hard-fought game and even though the ending wasn’t what we wanted, these girls played their hearts out and truly left everything on the court that night, said Butternut head coach Coach Cindy Pritzl.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

