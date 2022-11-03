...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
The 2022-23 Butternut High School Varsity Volleyball team, in front, from left, Anna Schloer, Josie Wegner, Caitlynn BeBeau, Elana Lynch, Jersey Polenecheck, Isabelle Pryzbylski, Ivy Popowski and Rhianna Linsmeyer. In back, from left, Coach Julie Schloer, Kaycie Scherwinski, Pria Popowski, Natalee Pollitt, Bailey BeBeau, Kendra Pritzl and Head Coach Cindy Pritzl.
The Butternut High School Varsity Volleyball season came to an end Oct. 18 with a loss to Solon Springs in the first round of regional play.
It was a hard-fought game and even though the ending wasn’t what we wanted, these girls played their hearts out and truly left everything on the court that night, said Butternut head coach Coach Cindy Pritzl.
