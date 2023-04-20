Butternut Public School District will hold its annual Spring Fine-Arts Festival the evening of Tuesday, April 25 in the school gymnasium and auditorium at 312 Wisconsin St. The art show will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the concern will follow at 7 p.m.

The gymnasium will be filled with artwork that has been created by students in grades 6-12 since September of 2022. The middle and high school bands and choir will also be performing.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments