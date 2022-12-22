Tuscobia Ultra

After riding a fat bike for 80 miles from Rice Lake on Saturday as part of the 2021-22 Tuscobia Ultra, Dave Henry of Minneapolis pedals off the ice covered Butternut Lake toward the checkpoint at Northern Pines Resort just northeast of Park Falls.

 Tom LaVenture / PCR

BUTTERNUT — The Tuscobia Winter Ultra is returning as the annual area New Year’s sporting event that has so far attracted 221 participants, runners, skiers, and fat bike riders for an 80 or 160 mile trail tour between Rice Lake and Butternut.

The 160 mile route runs on the Tuscobia and Wild Rivers state trails in Northern Wisconsin and departs Rice Lake at 6 a.m. Dec. 30 to the Butternut Lake Lodge and back. The 80 mile one-way tour will depart Butternut Lake Lodge at 10 a.m. Dec. 31 and head to Rice Lake.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments