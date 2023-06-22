...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR OZONE CONTINUES FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night.
This advisory affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to
reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,
while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Butternut High School Salutatorian Savana Sattler delivers her address at the May 27, 2023 commencement.
The Butternut Class of 2023 at their commencement May 27, 2023. The graduates in front, from left, Eva Dennis, Natalee Pollitt, Chiana Rominske and Savana Sattler. Center, from left, Pria Popowski, Katie Rein, Harley Heckendorf and Vincent Zahn, On top, from left, Bailey BeBeau, Alexander Burgard, Devin Canik, Bradley Hocher, Steven Mallak and Trae Schultz.
Submitted photo
Butternut High School Valedictorian Bailey BeBeau delivers her address at the May 27, 2023 commencement.
Submitted photo
BUTTERNUT — The Butternut High School Class of 2023 held its commencement on May 27 at the campus, where family and friends celebrated the accomplishments of 14 graduates as they prepare for the next chapter of their young lives.
In the Salutatorian address, Savana Sattler said that it takes humans of all kinds to make the world what it is, and while our roots hold us in place, there is so much more to each person than what we can observe on the outside.
