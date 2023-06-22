BUTTERNUT — The Butternut High School Class of 2023 held its commencement on May 27 at the campus, where family and friends celebrated the accomplishments of 14 graduates as they prepare for the next chapter of their young lives.

In the Salutatorian address, Savana Sattler said that it takes humans of all kinds to make the world what it is, and while our roots hold us in place, there is so much more to each person than what we can observe on the outside.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments