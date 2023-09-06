The Butternut Middle School girls basketball team traveled to Mellen and picked up a pair of wins on Sept. 5.

The seventh grade team won 26-14 with Bailey Pritzl and Brooklynn Treml leading the way with 8 points each. Khloe Radlinger added 6 and Meliah Hamann scored 4.

  

