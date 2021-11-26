BUTTERNUT — Jersey Polencheck scored 17 points to lead the Butternut High School girls' basketball team to a 33-31 victory in the Midgets' season opener over visiting Lac Courte Oreilles on Nov. 18.

LCO led 18-15 at halftime. Butternut outscored LCO 18-13 in the second half.

Cassy Bortz, Olivia Lawver and Kaycie Scherwinski scored four points each for the Midgets. Ivy Popowski and Kendra Pritzl had two point each.

