...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility around one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potentially ice covered roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Butternut varsity basketball player Lauren Sales (24) sends up a shot in a home game against Winter on Dec. 29, 2022. Butternut won the game 53-40.
Butternut varsity basketball player Natalee Pollitt (10) fights for control of the ball as Winter transitions to full court press in an effort to rally in second half action in Butternut on Dec. 29, 2022. Butternut won the game 53-40.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Butternut varsity basketball player Jersey Polencheck (12) sends up a shot in a home game against Winter on Dec. 29, 2022. Butternut won the game 53-40.
The Butternut High School Varsity Girls Basketball team scored key baskets when they needed them to hold off a very efficient Winter team and come out with a 53-40 non-conference victory at home on Dec. 29.
The Midgets got things going early as they sprinted to a 32-18 halftime lead. They extended the lead to 17 in the second half, however, the Warriors speed and precision passing cut the deficit to 6 late in the game. With just a few minutes left, the Warriors had to force fouls to stop the clock but the gamble went Butternut’s way as players sealed the game by hitting 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch for the 53-40 win.
