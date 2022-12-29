The Butternut High School Varsity Girls Basketball team scored key baskets when they needed them to hold off a very efficient Winter team and come out with a 53-40 non-conference victory at home on Dec. 29.

The Midgets got things going early as they sprinted to a 32-18 halftime lead. They extended the lead to 17 in the second half, however, the Warriors speed and precision passing cut the deficit to 6 late in the game. With just a few minutes left, the Warriors had to force fouls to stop the clock but the gamble went Butternut’s way as players sealed the game by hitting 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch for the 53-40 win.

