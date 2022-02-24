BUTTERNUT — The Butternut High School girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a 50-10 win at home over White Lake High School on Feb. 19.
“Everyone got involved as 9 girls scored on the day,” said Butternut head coach Troy Scherwinski.
Butternut led 29-4 at halftime and won the second half 21-6.
Jersey Polencheck led with 17 points and 8 assists. Kendra Pritzl added 16. Cassy Bortz had 12 rebounds and 6 assists along with scoring two points.
Teammates Natalee Pollitt, Pria Popowski, Isabelle Przybylski, Harley Heckendorf and Olivia Lawver each scored two, and Ivy Popowski scored one.
Destiny Kujawa scored six for White Lake, both three-pointers. Teammate Katrina Pranke scored the remaining four points.
The Butternut girls fell to visiting Mellen on Senior Night, Feb. 14.
Butternut coach Troy Scherwinski said his team came to play but couldn’t keep pace with Mellen as the Diggers connected on 14 three-pointers en route to a 70-39 victory. Mellen led 39-26 at halftime and had a 31-13 advantage in the second half.
Jersey Polencheck paced Butternut with 15 points. Cassy Bortz and Kendra Pritzl scored nine points each and Pria Popowski, Harley Heckendorf and Olivia Lawver added two apiece.
Jordan Delegan had three triples and a game-high 24 points for Mellen. Kadence Beeksma had six treys and 21 points and Ava Jokinen hit four more three-pointers for the Diggers.
No. 12 seed Butternut opened WIAA regional play on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at fifth-seeded Drummond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.