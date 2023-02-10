The Butternut High School Varsity Girls Basketball team honored their parents before the Feb. 9 game against Washburn, to acknowledge everything from driving them to and from practices and games to just being their biggest fans. The spirit of the night may have also helped in propelling the Butternut girls in a 44-36 win over the visiting Castle Guards.

The win snapped a four game losing streak and moved Butternut into seventh place in the Indianhead Conference standings at 4-11 along with an 8-13 overall record. Washburn is on a three game losing skid and drops into eighth place at 4-11 in the conference and 7-13 overall.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments