...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves up to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI
and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Butternut forward Harley Heckendorf (25) scores early in a Feb. 9 home game against Washburn as defenders Vanessa Weber (35), Cassie Claremboux (21) and Izadora Bombagi (10) watch. Heckendorf led all scorers with 15 points in a 44-36 win.
Butternut’s Jersey Polencheck (12) passes the ball over Washburn defenders Anna Ledin (4) and Amelia Croteau (2) to an open Harley Heckendorf (25) in early action during a home game against Washburn on Feb. 9. Butternut won 44-36.
Washburn’s Vanessa Weber (35) out jumps everyone around her make a rebound following a missed Butternut attempt at the basket during early action at Butternut on Feb. 9. The Butternut girls won 44-36.
The Butternut High School Varsity Girls Basketball team honored their parents before the Feb. 9 game against Washburn, to acknowledge everything from driving them to and from practices and games to just being their biggest fans. The spirit of the night may have also helped in propelling the Butternut girls in a 44-36 win over the visiting Castle Guards.
The win snapped a four game losing streak and moved Butternut into seventh place in the Indianhead Conference standings at 4-11 along with an 8-13 overall record. Washburn is on a three game losing skid and drops into eighth place at 4-11 in the conference and 7-13 overall.
