The Butternut High School Varsity Girls Basketball team won a non-conference game 70-34 at Birchwood on Jan. 16. The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Midget girls.

“The Midgets jumped out early and were aggressive on defense to get some transition baskets, and then the outside game started firing as they pulled away in the second half for the win,” said Butternut coach Troy Scherwinski.

