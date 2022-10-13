The Butternut Varsity Girls Volleyball team celebrates a point against Washburn on Oct. 6. The girls are wearing pink as part of Dig Pink night to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for cancer research and prevention.
Isabelle Pryzybylski of the Butternut Varsity Girls Volleyball team strikes the ball against the visiting Washburn team during an Oct. 6 match, with Anna Ledin (8) and Arfee Edwards (12) going up to block. The girls are wearing pink as part of Dig Pink night to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for cancer research and prevention. Washburn won in three sets.
From left, Natalee Pollitt (2), Pria Popowski (3), and Bailey BeBeau (16), are celebrated as senior players on the Butternut Varsity Girls Volleyball team before a game against Washburn on Oct. 6. The girls are wearing pink as part of Dig Pink night to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for cancer research and prevention.
Prior to a home game against Washburn on Oct. 6, the Butternut Varsity Girls Volleyball team hold hands in solidarity as a pre-game ritual when the starters are introduced. The girls are also wearing pink as part of Butternut Dig Pink night to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for cancer research and prevention.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
