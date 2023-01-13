In Indianhead Conference action, the Butternut High School Varsity Boys Basketball team traveled to Washburn where they lost 69 to 11 on Jan. 12.

Owen Dennis led the Butternut scorers with 4, followed by Caleb Anderson with 3. Luke Murphy and Devin Canik each scored 2.

