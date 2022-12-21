In Indianhead Conference action, the Butternut High School Varsity Boys Basketball team lost to Mercer 46-38 at home on Dec. 20, just a day after a 77-20 trouncing at Mellon.

Butternut held the lead 19-17 at halftime in the Mercer game, and held a lead for most of the second half, said Butternut Coach Wil Smudde. Mercer was able to regain the lead in the final three minutes, he said.

