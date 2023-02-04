The Butternut High School Varsity Boys Basketball team lost a conference game 58-18 to Mercer on Feb. 3.

Caleb Anderon led the Butternut scorers with 5 point, followed by Jayden Mojto, 4, Vincent Zahn, 3, and scoring 2 each were Devin Canik, Owen Dennis and Luke Murphy.

