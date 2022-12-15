BUTTERNUT — The village of Butternut Board of Trustees approved of one year simple rate request for the municipal water utility

Cindy Pritzl, Butternut village clerk and treasurer, said she followed through with the village board’s previous approval to apply for a 3% simple rate increase with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The PSC has revised its simple rate increase application to a standard of 4.5% and tentatively approved Butternut’s rate request at 4.5% pending village approval, she said.

