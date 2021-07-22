Have a great Pioneer Days weekend everyone!
There were 167 shares distributed at the Butternut Ruby’s Pantry last Saturday. Thanks as always to Billy and Kathy Ernst for the use of their forklift used to unload the truck.
“Happy Birthday” wishes to Dennise Borowski on July 25; to Eileen Halverson on July 26; to Joanne Radlinger, Harley Heckendorf, Connie Hoffman on July 27; to Titus Mueller on July 28; to Michaela Weik and Greta Tjugum on July 29; and, to Christian Ernst on July 30.
“Happy Anniversary” wishes to Diane and Charlie Weiss, Tom and Sue Joyner and Marlane and Fran Billings on July 29.
The 6th Annual Pioneer Days Art Fair will be on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fanatical Fish. There will be a variety of artwork for sale, including pottery, baskets, wood carvings and more.
Also, on Saturday, July 24 the Butternut Area Historical Society will be hosting 2 events. One is a Mural Scavenger Hunt. Come to the Museum and pick up a Scavenger Hunt worksheet and map. Visit the various murals in town and answer the questions on the sheet. When you are finished, come back to the Museum to turn in your sheet to be eligible for a drawing of awesome prizes and cash. (You need not be present to win.) And, they are having a Vintage Skills Exhibition on Museum grounds. See sauerkraut making, spinning, and, many other od time skills in action. Both events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Ashland County Aging Unit has some Farmer’s Market Vouchers still available in Ashland County. This program gives seniors $25 worth of vouchers to buy fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from certified farmers’ markets and roadside stands. To be eligible you must be an Ashland County resident, 60 years of age or older with household income at or below $1,986 per month for one person and $2,686 per month for 2 person households. Only one applicant per household per year can accept vouchers, so those who have already received voucher this year are not eligible for more. To apply for vouchers, or for more information, Ashland County residents should contact the Ashland County Aging Unit at 1-715-682-4414, extention 0 or 1-888-682-7672, extention 0.
