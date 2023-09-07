The crickets are chirping and the geese are fattening up for their journey south and the leaves are really starting to turn color. The first day of Autumn is Sept. 23.

The last Craft, Garden and Rummage sale of the season was at the Butternut Village Pavilion on Sept. 2. We will see you in December for Christmas in the Village.

  

