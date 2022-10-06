Last Saturday a Hill family reunion was held at the Butternut Community Park. There was a nice turnout, with visiting and lots of delicious foods and desserts. There was a brunch to follow on Sunday.

Happy Birthday wishes to John Russell on Oct. 8; to Connie Rose on Oct. 9; to Ted Kratt, Shelley Meverden and Annette Ibaska on Oct. 10; to Tony Kundinger on Oct. 12; and to Kristina Kundinger on Oct. 13.

