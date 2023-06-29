Our sympathy to the family of Richie Scharp, who passed away recently. May he rest in peace.

Happy Birthday wishes to Jim Kronberger, Ryan Altman, Wendy Meyer and Gene Linsmeyer on July 1; to Jean Meindl, Tyler McKuen and Jade Connelly on July 2; to Dan Peterson on July 3; to Jan Davis on July 4; and, to Tom Radlinger, Barb Tollers and Braydon Sales on July 7.

  

