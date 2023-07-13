Denise Kane enjoyed the company of her grandchildren, Rosie and Jayden, from Arizona for three weeks. Her daughter, Lisa, also came up from Chicago to spend time with them.

Happy Birthday wishes to Brenda Kronberger on July 16; to Gary Weis on July 18; to Mike Radlinger on July 19; to Jamie Wartgow on July 20; and to Kathy Schroeder on July 21.

  

