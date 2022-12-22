Saturday afternoon a surprise party for Janice Drott’s 60th birthday was held at Double D’s with family and friends. There was pizza and birthday cake for all to enjoy.

Happy Birthday wishes to Alison Bablick and Robyn Schutte on Dec. 26; to Caleb Kennedy on Dec. 28; to Tom Metzinger on Dec. 29; and to Tanner Jaglinski on Dec. 30.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments