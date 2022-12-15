On Saturday afternoon a party was put on by family to celebrate Curt and Dawn Walker’s 50th wedding anniversary. It was held at the Butternut Legion Hall with plenty of good food and cake. May God bless you, Dawn and Curt.

Happy Birthday wishes to John Hall and Cadence Brennan on Dec. 17; to Becky Schloer on Dec. 18; to Lisa Mueller, Eayon Wegner and Minday Kovarik on Dec. 19; to Lou Curtis on Dec. 22; and to Dylan Schuette and Joseph Herbst on Dec. 23.

