...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft possible.
* WHERE...Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon
to midnight CST tonight. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday
morning through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY LATE EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow remains possible. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 7 inches possible. Locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches
possible in Ashland and Iron counties.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday late evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
I hope that everyone enjoyed the nice weather. It looks like we are in for some more snow.
Happy Birthday wishes to Richie Scharp and Jacob Luhtala on Dec. 3; to Kathy Steiner, Nicole Childs and Daren Patterson on Dec. 4; to Adrienne Linsmeyer and Joanie Walker on Dec. 5; to Robin Chrouser and Heather Tesch on Dec. 6; to Diane Pritzl, Greg Wagner and Skylar Chrouser on Dec. 7; and to Larry Linsmeyer and Harold Herbst, Jr. on Dec. 9.
