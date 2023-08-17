The Butternut Community Fair is this weekend beginning on Friday with entry day and concluding on Sunday at 5 p.m. Come and enjoy the fair!

There will be a Tesch family get-together on Sunday of the Butternut Community Fair starting at 10 a.m. There will be food and refreshments served at the Fair dining hall. So, come and visit with your family.

  

