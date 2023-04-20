Well, so much for the nice weather with the crocuses blooming, the frogs singing and the swans and geese being back. It looks like Mother Nature isn’t done with us yet.

Happy Birthday wishes to Ruth Schloer and Christine Maier on April 22; to Bonnie Patterson and Noah Montgomery on April 23; to Jacob Bucheger and D.J. Bucheger on April 24; to Brittany Schloer and George Bablick on April 25; to Andy Hocher on April 26; to Bonnie Altman on April 27; and to Vivian Ernst on April 28.

